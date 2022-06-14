TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 13, 2022

825 FPUS54 KMAF 140700

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

200 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-142115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

200 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-142115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

200 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-142115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

200 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 100.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

NMZ033-034-142115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

100 AM MDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ270-142115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

100 AM MDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ271-142115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

200 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022 /100 AM MDT Tue Jun 14 2022/

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ272-142115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

200 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ273-142115-

Eastern Culberson County-

200 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 70.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Breezy with lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ274-142115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

200 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ075-142115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

200 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows around 70. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ082-142115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

200 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ278-142115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

200 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ277-142115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

200 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ276-142115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

200 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ275-142115-

Chinati Mountains-

200 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ279-142115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

200 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ282-142115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

200 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs 99 to 105. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs 97 to 103. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103.

TXZ280-142115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

200 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ281-142115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

200 AM CDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

