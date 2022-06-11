TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 10, 2022

_____

450 FPUS54 KMAF 110808

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

308 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-112115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

308 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 101. South winds

20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ082-112115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

308 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot. More humid with highs around 101.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ282-112115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

308 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 102 to 108. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 103 to 109. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 102 to 108. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 98 to 104.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-112115-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

308 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 103. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ075-112115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

308 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 101 to 107. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 101 to 107. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 98 to 104. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 97 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-112115-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

308 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. South winds

20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ281-112115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

308 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-112115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

308 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ274-112115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

308 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-112115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

308 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 /208 AM MDT Sat Jun 11 2022/

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO

9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ279-112115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

308 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ273-112115-

Eastern Culberson County-

308 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ276-112115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

308 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ278-112115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

308 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ275-112115-

Chinati Mountains-

308 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ272-112115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

308 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ280-112115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

308 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ277-112115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

308 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ271-112115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

308 AM CDT Sat Jun 11 2022 /208 AM MDT Sat Jun 11 2022/

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO

9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 90.

$$

TXZ270-112115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

208 AM MDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

