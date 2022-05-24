TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 23, 2022

TXZ061-062-242100-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

442 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ045-046-050-051-242100-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

442 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ047-048-052-053-242100-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

442 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

NMZ033-034-242100-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

342 AM MDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ270-242100-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

342 AM MDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Gusts up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ271-242100-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

442 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022 /342 AM MDT Tue May 24 2022/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT /3 PM MDT/ THIS

AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Gusts up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ272-242100-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

442 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, hot with highs around 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ273-242100-

Eastern Culberson County-

442 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ274-242100-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

442 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ075-242100-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

442 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs 99 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 98 to 104.

TXZ082-242100-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

442 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ278-242100-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

442 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ277-242100-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

442 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ276-242100-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

442 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ275-242100-

Chinati Mountains-

442 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ279-242100-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

442 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103.

TXZ282-242100-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

442 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 110.

TXZ280-242100-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

442 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ281-242100-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

442 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

