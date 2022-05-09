TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

238 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

238 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Breezy with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

238 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Not as warm.

More humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

238 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 101 to 107. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

238 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

238 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and more

humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

238 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Breezy with lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

238 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Hot with highs

around 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

238 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Breezy and more humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

238 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

238 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022 /138 AM MDT Mon May 9 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

238 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Eastern Culberson County-

238 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

238 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

238 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

Chinati Mountains-

238 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

238 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 60. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

238 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

238 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 90.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

238 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022 /138 AM MDT Mon May 9 2022/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

138 AM MDT Mon May 9 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather