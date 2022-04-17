TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 16, 2022

297 FPUS54 KMAF 170918

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

418 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-172115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

418 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ082-172115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

418 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ282-172115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

418 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-172115-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

418 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 90. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ075-172115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

418 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-172115-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

418 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ281-172115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

418 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-172115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

418 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ274-172115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

418 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-172115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

418 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022 /318 AM MDT Sun Apr 17 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ279-172115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

418 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ273-172115-

Eastern Culberson County-

418 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 60. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ276-172115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

418 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ278-172115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

418 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ275-172115-

Chinati Mountains-

418 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ272-172115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

418 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ280-172115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

418 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ277-172115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

418 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ271-172115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

418 AM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022 /318 AM MDT Sun Apr 17 2022/

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ270-172115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

318 AM MDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

44

