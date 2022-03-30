TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 29, 2022

_____

480 FPUS54 KMAF 300800

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

300 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-302115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

300 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-302115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

300 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Cooler with lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-302115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

300 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

NMZ033-034-302115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

200 AM MDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ270-302115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

200 AM MDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph, decreasing to 50 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ271-302115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

300 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022 /200 AM MDT Wed Mar 30 2022/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph, decreasing to 50 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows around 40. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ272-302115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

300 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ273-302115-

Eastern Culberson County-

300 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80.

$$

TXZ274-302115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

300 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ075-302115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

300 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ082-302115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

300 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ278-302115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

300 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs around 70.

West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ277-302115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

300 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ276-302115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

300 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 70. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ275-302115-

Chinati Mountains-

300 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ279-302115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

300 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ282-302115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

300 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ280-302115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

300 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ281-302115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

300 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather