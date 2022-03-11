TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 10, 2022

_____

881 FPUS54 KMAF 110945

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-112315-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Intermittent flurries this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 16. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ082-112315-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows in the

lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ282-112315-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-112315-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sleet with patchy

freezing drizzle this morning, then intermittent flurries this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ075-112315-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 19.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-112315-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning,

then intermittent flurries this afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30

mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 17. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ281-112315-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-112315-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning,

then intermittent flurries this afternoon. Much cooler with highs

around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 17. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ274-112315-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 18.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NMZ033-034-TXZ045-046-050-112315-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal, Seminole,

Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022 /245 AM MST Fri Mar 11 2022/

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then

intermittent flurries this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch possible. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ279-112315-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ273-112315-

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly this morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk and much cooler with highs

in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 20.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ276-112315-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 13 to 23. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ278-112315-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow this morning. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 18. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows around 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ275-112315-

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows 16 to

24. North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ272-112315-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly this morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Blustery and much cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 15 to 21.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ280-112315-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ277-112315-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 16. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows around 30. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ271-112315-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

345 AM CST Fri Mar 11 2022 /245 AM MST Fri Mar 11 2022/

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST /2 PM MST/

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly this morning.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Windy and much cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows around

19. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, brisk and not as cool with highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ270-112315-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Brisk and much cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 20. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 30.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather