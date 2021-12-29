TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 28, 2021

843 FPUS54 KMAF 290859

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

259 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-292100-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

259 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-292100-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

259 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much colder with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-292100-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

259 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much colder with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70.

$$

NMZ033-034-292100-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

159 AM MST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ270-292100-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

159 AM MST Wed Dec 29 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Very windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Strong winds. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Strong winds with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Colder with lows

around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ271-292100-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

259 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021 /159 AM MST Wed Dec 29 2021/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST /7 PM MST/ THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Windy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Very windy with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing

to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Strong winds with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Strong winds with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much colder with

lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ272-292100-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

259 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Very windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Very windy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much colder with

lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ273-292100-

Eastern Culberson County-

259 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 60. West winds 25 to 35

mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Strong winds with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ274-292100-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

259 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs around

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows

in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ075-292100-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

259 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ082-292100-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

259 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ278-292100-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

259 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows

in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ277-292100-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

259 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows

in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ276-292100-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

259 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, colder with lows in

the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ275-292100-

Chinati Mountains-

259 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, colder with lows in

the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ279-292100-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

259 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ282-292100-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

259 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ280-292100-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

259 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ281-292100-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

259 AM CST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

