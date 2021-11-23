TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 22, 2021

_____

302 FPUS54 KMAF 230900

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

300 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-232215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

300 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-232215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

300 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-232215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

300 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NMZ033-034-232215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

200 AM MST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds 10

to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ270-232215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

200 AM MST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance

of snow showers after midnight. Very windy with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning. Very windy and much cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 55 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ271-232215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

200 AM MST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Very windy with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

increasing to north 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

showers in the morning. Very windy and much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ272-232215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

300 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Windy with

lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

showers in the morning. Very windy and much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ273-232215-

Eastern Culberson County-

300 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Windy, cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs around 50.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ274-232215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

300 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ075-232215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

300 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ082-232215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

300 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ278-232215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

300 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around

50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ277-232215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

300 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ276-232215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

300 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ275-232215-

Chinati Mountains-

300 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ279-232215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

300 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ282-232215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

300 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ280-232215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

300 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cooler. Near steady

temperature around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ281-232215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

300 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather