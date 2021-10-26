TX Midland\/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 25, 2021 _____ 498 FPUS54 KMAF 260903 ZFPMAF Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 403 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Midland\/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. TXZ061-062-262115- Ector-Midland- Including the cities of Odessa and Midland 403 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ045-046-050-051-262115- Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin- Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton 403 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ047-048-052-053-262115- Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell- Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring, and Colorado City 403 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NMZ033-034-262115- Central Lea County-Southern Lea County- Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal 303 AM MDT Tue Oct 26 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM MDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ059-262115- Loving- Including the city of Mentone 403 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ270-262115- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP 303 AM MDT Tue Oct 26 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM MDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 40 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 40 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ271-262115- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains- Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs 303 AM MDT Tue Oct 26 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM MDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to west 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ272-262115- Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Including the city of Van Horn 403 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ273-262115- Eastern Culberson County- 403 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph, decreasing to 50 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ274-262115- Reeves County Plains- Including the city of Pecos 403 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ075-262115- Pecos- Including the city of Fort Stockton 403 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ082-262115- Terrell- Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson 403 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ278-262115- Davis Mountains Foothills- Including the city of Alpine 403 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ277-262115- Davis Mountains- Including the city of Fort Davis 403 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ276-262115- Marfa Plateau- Including the city of Marfa 403 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ275-262115- Chinati Mountains- 403 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ279-262115- Central Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction, and Marathon 403 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ282-262115- Lower Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon 403 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ280-262115- Chisos Basin- Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin 403 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ281-262115- Presidio Valley- Including the city of Presidio 403 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather