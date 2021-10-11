TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 10, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

230 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

230 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as warm with highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

230 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

230 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 90. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid

80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

230 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

230 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

230 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

230 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

230 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

230 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

230 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021 /130 AM MDT Mon Oct 11 2021/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

230 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Eastern Culberson County-

230 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

230 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

230 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chinati Mountains-

230 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

230 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing

to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

230 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

230 AM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

130 AM MDT Mon Oct 11 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, increasing

to 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

130 AM MDT Mon Oct 11 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, increasing

to 45 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph, diminishing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

