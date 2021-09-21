TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 20, 2021

013 FPUS54 KMAF 210713

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

213 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-212100-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

213 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as warm with highs around

80. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-212100-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

213 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as warm with highs around

80. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-212100-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

213 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

NMZ033-034-212100-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

113 AM MDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy and not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. North winds

25 to 30 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ270-212100-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

113 AM MDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with strong winds. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to

55 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

east 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ271-212100-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

113 AM MDT Tue Sep 21 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO

1 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with strong winds. Not as warm with highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 40 to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ272-212100-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

213 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Not as warm with highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ273-212100-

Eastern Culberson County-

213 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Not as warm with highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ274-212100-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

213 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ075-212100-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

213 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ082-212100-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

213 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy and not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ278-212100-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

213 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ277-212100-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

213 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as warm with highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ276-212100-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

213 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ275-212100-

Chinati Mountains-

213 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ279-212100-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

213 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the

mid 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ282-212100-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

213 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy and not as warm with highs around 90. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ280-212100-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

213 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs around 80. North winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ281-212100-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

213 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

