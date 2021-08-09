TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 8, 2021

415 FPUS54 KMAF 090823

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-092115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-092115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-092115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NMZ033-034-092115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

223 AM MDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ270-092115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

223 AM MDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ271-092115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

223 AM MDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ272-092115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ273-092115-

Eastern Culberson County-

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ274-092115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ075-092115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ082-092115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ278-092115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ277-092115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ276-092115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ275-092115-

Chinati Mountains-

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ279-092115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

70. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ282-092115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs 98 to 104. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs 97 to 103. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ280-092115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ281-092115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

