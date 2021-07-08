TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 8, 2021

280 FPUS54 KMAF 081108

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

608 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-082115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

608 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ082-082115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

608 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ282-082115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

608 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ047-048-051>053-082115-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

608 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ075-082115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

608 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ063-068>070-082115-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

608 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Humid

with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ281-082115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

608 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ059-060-067-082115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

608 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ274-082115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

608 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-082115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

608 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021 /508 AM MDT Thu Jul 8 2021/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ279-082115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

608 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ273-082115-

Eastern Culberson County-

608 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ276-082115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

608 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20

percent.

TXZ278-082115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

608 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20

percent.

TXZ275-082115-

Chinati Mountains-

608 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ272-082115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

608 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ280-082115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

608 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5

to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ277-082115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

608 AM CDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ271-082115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

508 AM MDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ270-082115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

508 AM MDT Thu Jul 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

