TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 8, 2021

_____

236 FPUS54 KMAF 090844

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

344 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-092115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

344 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-092115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

344 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-092115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

344 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

NMZ033-034-092115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

244 AM MDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ270-092115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

244 AM MDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 20 to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

becoming east 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ271-092115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

244 AM MDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ272-092115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

344 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ273-092115-

Eastern Culberson County-

344 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ274-092115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

344 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ075-092115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

344 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ082-092115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

344 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ278-092115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

344 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ277-092115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

344 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ276-092115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

344 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ275-092115-

Chinati Mountains-

344 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ279-092115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

344 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ282-092115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

344 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ280-092115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

344 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ281-092115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

344 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

