TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 22, 2021

_____

077 FPUS54 KMAF 230831

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

331 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-232130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

331 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-232130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

331 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-232130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

331 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Breezy with

lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NMZ033-034-232130-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

231 AM MDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ270-232130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

231 AM MDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to southwest

30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Strong winds

with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing

to 40 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Very windy and cold with lows around 30. West winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 50. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest 30 to

35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ271-232130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

231 AM MDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Very windy and cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph,

increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing

to 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ272-232130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

331 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 40. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Very windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ273-232130-

Eastern Culberson County-

331 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Very windy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph, increasing to west 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ274-232130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

331 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ075-232130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

331 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ082-232130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

331 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ278-232130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

331 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ277-232130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

331 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ276-232130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

331 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ275-232130-

Chinati Mountains-

331 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ279-232130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

331 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ282-232130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

331 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ280-232130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

331 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ281-232130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

331 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather