TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 13, 2021

_____

439 FPUS54 KMAF 140747

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

147 AM CST Sun Mar 14 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-142230-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

147 AM CST Sun Mar 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Very windy and much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph,

increasing to 30 to 35 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ082-142230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

147 AM CST Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy with highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ282-142230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

147 AM CST Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy and not as warm with

highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ047-051-052-142230-

Borden-Martin-Howard-

Including the cities of Gail, Stanton, and Big Spring

147 AM CST Sun Mar 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Windy and not as warm with

highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph, increasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ048-053-142230-

Scurry-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Snyder and Colorado City

147 AM CST Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Windy and not as warm with

highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to

25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ075-142230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

147 AM CST Sun Mar 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy and not as warm

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ063-068-069-142230-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, and Rankin

147 AM CST Sun Mar 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Windy and not as warm with

highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ070-142230-

Reagan-

Including the city of Big Lake

147 AM CST Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Windy and not as warm with

highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest

25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ281-142230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

147 AM CST Sun Mar 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy and not as warm with

highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph, increasing to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very

windy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-142230-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

147 AM CST Sun Mar 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Very windy and not as warm

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph, increasing to 60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ274-142230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

147 AM CST Sun Mar 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy and not as warm

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming

west 35 to 40 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing

to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-142230-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

147 AM CST Sun Mar 14 2021 /1247 AM MST Sun Mar 14 2021/

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO

10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Very windy and much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to

60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ279-142230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

147 AM CST Sun Mar 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy and not as warm

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ273-142230-

Eastern Culberson County-

147 AM CST Sun Mar 14 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Strong winds with highs

around 60. Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph,

becoming west and increasing to 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to

85 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 80 mph, diminishing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph, increasing to

75 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ276-142230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

147 AM CST Sun Mar 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy and much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph, increasing to 60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very

windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ278-142230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

147 AM CST Sun Mar 14 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Strong winds and much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts

up to 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing

to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ275-142230-

Chinati Mountains-

147 AM CST Sun Mar 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy and much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing

to 30 to 35 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very

windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ272-142230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

147 AM CST Sun Mar 14 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Strong winds with highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 35 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph,

increasing to 85 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, diminishing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming

west 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ280-142230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

147 AM CST Sun Mar 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy and much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ277-142230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

147 AM CST Sun Mar 14 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy and much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts

up to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ271-142230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

1247 AM MST Sun Mar 14 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Strong winds with highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 35 to 55 mph, increasing to 55 to 60 mph

this afternoon. Gusts up to 85 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 85 mph, diminishing to 30 to

45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing

to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, increasing to 45 to

55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ270-142230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

1247 AM MST Sun Mar 14 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Strong winds with highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 40 to 55 mph, increasing to 60 to 65 mph

this afternoon. Gusts up to 85 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 50 to 60 mph with gusts up to 85 mph, diminishing to 35 to

50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds

30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, increasing to 45 to 55 mph

with gusts up to 85 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather