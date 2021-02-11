TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 10, 2021 _____ 401 FPUS54 KMAF 111014 ZFPMAF Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX 414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. NMZ029-033-034-112245- Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County- Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal 314 AM MST Thu Feb 11 2021 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 16 to 22. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ045-050-112245- Gaines-Andrews- Including the cities of Seminole and Andrews 414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ046-051-112245- Dawson-Martin- Including the cities of Lamesa and Stanton 414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Colder with lows around zero. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 40. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not as cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ047-048-052-053-112245- Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell- Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring, and Colorado City 414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not as cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ061-062-068-112245- Ector-Midland-Crane- Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane 414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Cold with highs around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Moderate snow accumulation. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ063-069-070-112245- Glasscock-Upton-Reagan- Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake 414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers with patchy freezing drizzle this morning. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ059-060-067-112245- Loving-Winkler-Ward- Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans 414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Moderate snow accumulation. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ075-112245- Pecos- Including the city of Fort Stockton 414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain with patchy freezing drizzle this morning. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Moderate snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ082-112245- Terrell- Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson 414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain with patchy freezing drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ274-112245- Reeves County Plains- Including the city of Pecos 414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Moderate snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ273-112245- Eastern Culberson County- 414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Cooler with highs around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Moderate snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ271-112245- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains- Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs 314 AM MST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Moderate snow accumulation. Brisk and much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cold with highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ270-112245- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP 314 AM MST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional moderate snow accumulation possible. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ272-112245- Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Including the city of Van Horn 414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ278-112245- Davis Mountains Foothills- Including the city of Alpine 414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Moderate snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ277-112245- Davis Mountains- Including the city of Fort Davis 414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow, mainly in the evening. Moderate snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ276-112245- Marfa Plateau- Including the city of Marfa 414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with lows 10 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ275-112245- Chinati Mountains- 414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with lows 14 to 22. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of snow 20 percent. $$ TXZ279-112245- Central Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction, and Marathon 414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain with patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with lows 13 to 21. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ282-112245- Lower Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon 414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with lows 17 to 23. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ280-112245- Chisos Basin- Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin 414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Light snow accumulation possible. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ281-112245- Presidio Valley- Including the city of Presidio 414 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.