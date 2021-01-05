TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 4, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

154 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

TXZ061-062-052215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

154 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-052215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

154 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-052215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

154 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

NMZ033-034-052215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

1254 AM MST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ270-052215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

1254 AM MST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy

with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows around 30.

West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

TXZ271-052215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

1254 AM MST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy

with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ272-052215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

154 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ273-052215-

Eastern Culberson County-

154 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ274-052215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

154 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ075-052215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

154 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ082-052215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

154 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ278-052215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

154 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ277-052215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

154 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ276-052215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

154 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ275-052215-

Chinati Mountains-

154 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ279-052215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

154 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ282-052215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

154 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ280-052215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

154 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ281-052215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

154 AM CST Tue Jan 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

