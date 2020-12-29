TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 28, 2020

291 FPUS54 KMAF 291013

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

413 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-292215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

413 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ045-292215-

Gaines-

Including the city of Seminole

413 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Areas of fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ046-050-051-292215-

Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

413 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Areas of fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-292215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

413 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

rain this morning, then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Breezy, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

rain in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs

in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40

mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NMZ033-034-292215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

313 AM MST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ059-292215-

Loving-

Including the city of Mentone

413 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ270-292215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

313 AM MST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Very

windy and much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Very

windy and much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature

falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as

1 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Very windy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Northeast winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ271-292215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

313 AM MST Tue Dec 29 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Very

windy and colder with lows around 30. West winds 25 to 35 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow. Very windy and much cooler with highs in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Very windy and cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ272-292215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

413 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Breezy,

cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy and

much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30

mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Blustery, cold with

lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ273-292215-

Eastern Culberson County-

413 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Windy

and much cooler with highs around 40. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Breezy, cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ274-292215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

413 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow and rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ075-292215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

413 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Breezy and much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Blustery, colder with lows in the mid

20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ082-292215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

413 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow likely in

the afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow and sleet. Breezy,

colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ278-292215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

413 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning. Snow likely. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Colder. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30

mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ277-292215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

413 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Blustery and much cooler with highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Brisk, cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ276-292215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

413 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Breezy and much cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and sleet likely in the evening. Snow

likely. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20

mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ275-292215-

Chinati Mountains-

413 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning. Snow likely. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and sleet likely in the evening, then snow

likely. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ279-292215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

413 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely with a chance of

rain. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening mixed with snow and sleet.

Breezy, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of snow and rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ282-292215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

413 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow and sleet. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ280-292215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

413 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening mixed with snow and sleet.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Highs around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ281-292215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

413 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

