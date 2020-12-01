TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 30, 2020

_____

816 FPUS54 KMAF 010941

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

341 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-012215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

241 AM MST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-012215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

341 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-012215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

341 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ061-062-068-012215-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

341 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-012215-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

341 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-012215-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

341 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ075-012215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

341 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ082-012215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

341 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ274-012215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

341 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ273-012215-

Eastern Culberson County-

341 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

north 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ271-012215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

241 AM MST Tue Dec 1 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 30 to 35 mph this afternoon.

Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Cold with lows around 30.

Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming

northeast 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs around

40. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to

60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, cold with lows in the

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ270-012215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

241 AM MST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

becoming northeast 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Cold with lows

in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to

40 to 45 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ272-012215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

341 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing

to northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ278-012215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

341 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ277-012215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

341 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ276-012215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

341 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ275-012215-

Chinati Mountains-

341 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ279-012215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

341 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ282-012215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

341 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ280-012215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

341 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ281-012215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

341 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

