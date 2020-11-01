TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 31, 2020

_____

014 FPUS54 KMAF 010808

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

208 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-012230-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

208 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-012230-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

208 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-012230-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

208 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NMZ033-034-012230-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

108 AM MST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ270-012230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

108 AM MST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ271-012230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

108 AM MST Sun Nov 1 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

east 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ272-012230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

208 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ273-012230-

Eastern Culberson County-

208 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ274-012230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

208 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm with highs around 70. North

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ075-012230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

208 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ082-012230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

208 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ278-012230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

208 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ277-012230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

208 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ276-012230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

208 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs around 70.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ275-012230-

Chinati Mountains-

208 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ279-012230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

208 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ282-012230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

208 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ280-012230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

208 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ281-012230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

208 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather