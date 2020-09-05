TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 4, 2020

_____

760 FPUS54 KMAF 050840

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

340 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-052115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

340 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-052115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

340 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-052115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

340 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows

around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

NMZ033-034-052115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

240 AM MDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ270-052115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

240 AM MDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy and

much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ271-052115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

240 AM MDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy and

much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ272-052115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

340 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ273-052115-

Eastern Culberson County-

340 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ274-052115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

340 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ075-052115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

340 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ082-052115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

340 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with

lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ278-052115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

340 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Warmer with highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ277-052115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

340 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ276-052115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

340 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ275-052115-

Chinati Mountains-

340 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ279-052115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

340 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ282-052115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

340 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with

lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ280-052115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

340 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ281-052115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

340 AM CDT Sat Sep 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with

lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather