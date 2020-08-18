TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 17, 2020

_____

558 FPUS54 KMAF 180807

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

307 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-182200-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

307 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-182200-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

307 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-182200-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

307 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-182200-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

207 AM MDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ270-182200-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

207 AM MDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ271-182200-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

207 AM MDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ272-182200-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

307 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ273-182200-

Eastern Culberson County-

307 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ274-182200-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

307 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 102. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ075-182200-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

307 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 97 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ082-182200-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

307 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ278-182200-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

307 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ277-182200-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

307 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ276-182200-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

307 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ275-182200-

Chinati Mountains-

307 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ279-182200-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

307 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ282-182200-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

307 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs 98 to 104. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ280-182200-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

307 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ281-182200-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

307 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot

with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather