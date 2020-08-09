TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 8, 2020

134 FPUS54 KMAF 090700

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

200 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-092115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

100 AM MDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ045-046-050-051-092115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

200 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ047-048-052-053-092115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

200 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ061-062-068-092115-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

200 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ063-069-070-092115-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

200 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ059-060-067-092115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

200 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ075-092115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

200 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ082-092115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

200 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ274-092115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

200 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ273-092115-

Eastern Culberson County-

200 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ271-092115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

100 AM MDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ270-092115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

100 AM MDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ272-092115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

200 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 99.

TXZ278-092115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

200 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs 97 to 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10

mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ277-092115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

200 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ276-092115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

200 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ275-092115-

Chinati Mountains-

200 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ279-092115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

200 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ282-092115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

200 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 106. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 102 to 108. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105.

TXZ280-092115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

200 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ281-092115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

200 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10

mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

