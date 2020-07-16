TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 15, 2020

_____

203 FPUS54 KMAF 160714

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

214 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-162145-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

214 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south around

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-162145-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

214 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 101. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-162145-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

214 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-162145-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

114 AM MDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ270-162145-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

114 AM MDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15

mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ271-162145-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

114 AM MDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70. East winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 70. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15

mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ272-162145-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

214 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 99. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10

mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ273-162145-

Eastern Culberson County-

214 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ274-162145-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

214 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs around 103. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ075-162145-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

214 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ082-162145-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

214 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ278-162145-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

214 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ277-162145-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

214 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ276-162145-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

214 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ275-162145-

Chinati Mountains-

214 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ279-162145-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

214 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ282-162145-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

214 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs 98 to 110. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 99 to 105. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ280-162145-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

214 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ281-162145-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

214 AM CDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds around 5

mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather