TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 28, 2020
_____
096 FPUS54 KMAF 290838
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
338 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-292115-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
338 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ045-046-050-051-292115-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
338 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ047-048-052-053-292115-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
338 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot
with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
NMZ033-034-292115-
Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-
Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal
238 AM MDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ270-292115-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
238 AM MDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ271-292115-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
238 AM MDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ272-292115-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
338 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ273-292115-
Eastern Culberson County-
338 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ274-292115-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
338 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ075-292115-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
338 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ082-292115-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
338 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ278-292115-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
338 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ277-292115-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
338 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ276-292115-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
338 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ275-292115-
Chinati Mountains-
338 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ279-292115-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
338 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ282-292115-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
338 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs 98 to 104. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs 98 to 104. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs 97 to 103. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs 97 to 103. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot
with highs 97 to 103.
$$
TXZ280-292115-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
338 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ281-292115-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
338 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5
to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather