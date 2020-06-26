TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

311 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-262115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

311 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-262115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

311 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-262115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

311 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

NMZ033-034-262115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

211 AM MDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ270-262115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

211 AM MDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs

around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

TXZ271-262115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

211 AM MDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ272-262115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

311 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 99. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ273-262115-

Eastern Culberson County-

311 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ274-262115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

311 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ075-262115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

311 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ082-262115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

311 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ278-262115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

311 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ277-262115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

311 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ276-262115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

311 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ275-262115-

Chinati Mountains-

311 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ279-262115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

311 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ282-262115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

311 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs 96 to 104. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs 98 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs 97 to 103. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs 97 to 103. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ280-262115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

311 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ281-262115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

311 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

