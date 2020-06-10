TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

_____

292 FPUS54 KMAF 100726

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

226 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-102215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

126 AM MDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-102215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

226 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-102215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

226 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ061-062-068-102215-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

226 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-102215-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

226 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-102215-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

226 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ075-102215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

226 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ082-102215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

226 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ274-102215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

226 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ273-102215-

Eastern Culberson County-

226 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ271-102215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

126 AM MDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. East winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ270-102215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

126 AM MDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ272-102215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

226 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ278-102215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

226 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ277-102215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

226 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ276-102215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

226 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ275-102215-

Chinati Mountains-

226 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ279-102215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

226 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ282-102215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

226 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

$$

TXZ280-102215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

226 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ281-102215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

226 AM CDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

_____

