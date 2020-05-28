TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

305 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-282130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

305 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ082-282130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

305 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ282-282130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

305 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-282130-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

305 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ075-282130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

305 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ063-068>070-282130-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

305 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ281-282130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

305 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ059-060-067-282130-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

305 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ274-282130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

305 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30

mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-282130-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

305 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020 /205 AM MDT Thu May 28 2020/

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ279-282130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

305 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ273-282130-

Eastern Culberson County-

305 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ276-282130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

305 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ278-282130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

305 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ275-282130-

Chinati Mountains-

305 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows around 60. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ272-282130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

305 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ280-282130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

305 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ277-282130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

305 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ271-282130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

205 AM MDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows around 60. East

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ270-282130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

205 AM MDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east around 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

