TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 22, 2020
_____
798 FPUS54 KMAF 230856
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-232115-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ045-046-050-051-232115-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ047-048-052-053-232115-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloud. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NMZ033-034-232115-
Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-
Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal
256 AM MDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ270-232115-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
256 AM MDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ271-232115-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
256 AM MDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ272-232115-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ273-232115-
Eastern Culberson County-
356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ274-232115-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ075-232115-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ082-232115-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around
90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ278-232115-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast
with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20
percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ277-232115-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ276-232115-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower
90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ275-232115-
Chinati Mountains-
356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ279-232115-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing
to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20
percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ282-232115-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ280-232115-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ281-232115-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
356 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
_____
