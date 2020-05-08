TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 7, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

307 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

TXZ061-062-082115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

307 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust this morning. Partly cloudy. Very

windy and not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-082115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

307 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust this morning. Sunny. Very windy and

not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-082115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

307 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

blowing dust this morning. Very windy and not as warm with highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

NMZ033-034-082115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

207 AM MDT Fri May 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust this morning. Sunny. Very windy and

not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ270-082115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

207 AM MDT Fri May 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with strong winds. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to

55 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ271-082115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

207 AM MDT Fri May 8 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with strong winds. Not as warm with highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to

70 mph, diminishing to 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ272-082115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

307 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Strong winds and not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 50 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ273-082115-

Eastern Culberson County-

307 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust this morning. Partly cloudy. Very

windy and not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the upper

40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90.

TXZ274-082115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

307 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust this morning. Mostly cloudy. Very

windy and not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ075-082115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

307 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust this morning. Mostly cloudy. Very

windy and not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ082-082115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

307 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Not as warm with highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ278-082115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

307 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Patchy blowing dust this morning. Mostly cloudy. Very

windy and not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90.

TXZ277-082115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

307 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Not as warm with highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph,

decreasing to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ276-082115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

307 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with strong winds. Not as warm with highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph,

decreasing to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ275-082115-

Chinati Mountains-

307 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with strong winds. Not as warm with highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to

60 mph, decreasing to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ279-082115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

307 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Not as warm with highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ282-082115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

307 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Not as warm with highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ280-082115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

307 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Not as warm with highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ281-082115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

307 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Not as warm with highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph,

decreasing to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

