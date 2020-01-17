TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 16, 2020

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

253 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-172215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

253 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-172215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

253 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or light

freezing rain or isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

TXZ047-048-053-172215-

Borden-Scurry-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, and Colorado City

253 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Not as cool. Showers or light freezing rain in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms through the day. Slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ052-172215-

Howard-

Including the city of Big Spring

253 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Showers or light freezing rain in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms through the day. Slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

NMZ033-034-172215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

153 AM MST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

light freezing rain or isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ270-172215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

153 AM MST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing

to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

41 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 41 to 47.

TXZ271-172215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

153 AM MST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon

then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ272-172215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

253 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 31 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ273-172215-

Eastern Culberson County-

253 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ274-172215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

253 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ075-172215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

253 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ082-172215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

253 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. Light and variable winds becoming northwest around

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ278-172215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

253 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ277-172215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

253 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

TXZ276-172215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

253 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 30 to 38.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ275-172215-

Chinati Mountains-

253 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ279-172215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

253 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light and variable winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

TXZ282-172215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

253 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s in the

mountains to the mid 60s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains,

southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s in the mountains to

around 70 along the Rio Grande. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s in the

mountains to the lower 60s along the Rio Grande. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54 in the

mountains to 56 to 62 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 57 in the mountains to 59 to 65 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67 in the

mountains to 69 to 75 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67 in the mountains to the lower

70s along the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-172215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

253 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

TXZ281-172215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

253 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 35 to 41.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

