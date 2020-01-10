TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2020

636 FPUS54 KMAF 100923

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

323 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-102230-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

223 AM MST Fri Jan 10 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Lows 22 to 28. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-102230-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

323 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-102230-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

323 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ061-062-068-102230-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

323 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ063-069-070-102230-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

323 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ059-060-067-102230-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

323 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ075-102230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

323 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ082-102230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

323 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ274-102230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

323 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 32 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ273-102230-

Eastern Culberson County-

323 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph becoming north 20 to 30

mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ271-102230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

223 AM MST Fri Jan 10 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

MST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

30 to 45 mph shifting to the northeast 25 to 35 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ270-102230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

223 AM MST Fri Jan 10 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM

MST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 40 mph increasing to 40 to 45 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 30 to

45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 48.

TXZ272-102230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

323 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph becoming

north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

TXZ278-102230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

323 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ277-102230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

323 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60

mph above 6000 ft in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph becoming

north 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ276-102230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

323 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 30. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 33 to 41.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 34 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ275-102230-

Chinati Mountains-

323 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 31. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ279-102230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

323 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 71 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66.

TXZ282-102230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

323 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the

mountains to the mid 70s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains,

west winds 20 to 30 mph. Along the Rio Grande, southwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. In the mountains,

west winds 25 to 30 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Along the Rio Grande, northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s in the mountains to the

mid 60s along the Rio Grande. West winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains

to the lower 70s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73 in the mountains to 75 to

81 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 68 to 76 in the mountains to

the lower 80s along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 69 to 75 in the mountains to around

80 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64 in the mountains to

65 to 73 along the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-102230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

323 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

TXZ281-102230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

323 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

