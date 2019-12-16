TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 15, 2019

_____

492 FPUS54 KMAF 160748

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

148 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-162215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

1248 AM MST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-162215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

148 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-162215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

148 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ061-062-068-162215-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

148 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-162215-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

148 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-162215-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

148 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ075-162215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

148 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ082-162215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

148 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ274-162215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

148 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ273-162215-

Eastern Culberson County-

148 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ271-162215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

1248 AM MST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ270-162215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

1248 AM MST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Windy, colder, sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

$$

TXZ272-162215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

148 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ278-162215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

148 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ277-162215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

148 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Colder, sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. East winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ276-162215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

148 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 17 to 23. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 29 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ275-162215-

Chinati Mountains-

148 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ279-162215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

148 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 32. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 32 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ282-162215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

148 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s in the mountains

to around 70 along the Rio Grande. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the mountains...northwest 10 to 15 mph along the Rio Grande.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph in the mountains...northeast 10 to 20 mph

along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 40s in the mountains

to the mid 50s along the Rio Grande. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

in the mountains...northeast 10 to 15 mph along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. In the mountains,

northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Along the Rio Grande, northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s in the mountains to

the upper 50s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, north winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Along

the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58 in the mountains to

60 to 66 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64 in the mountains to the upper 60s

along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67 in the mountains to the lower

70s along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70 in the mountains to the mid 70s

along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ280-162215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

148 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

$$

TXZ281-162215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

148 AM CST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather