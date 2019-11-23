TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 22, 2019
_____
238 FPUS54 KMAF 230945
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-232215-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-232215-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-
Dawson-Andrews-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,
Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019 /245 AM MST Sat Nov 23 2019/
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light
freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs 42 to 48. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and light freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of rain in the morning. Highs 51 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.
$$
TXZ047-048-051>053-232215-
Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 52. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ278-232215-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ277-232215-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ281-282-232215-
Presidio Valley-Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Presidio, Big Bend NP, Lajitas,
and Castolon
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to the
mid 70s along the Rio Grande. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the
mountains...light and variable winds along the Rio Grande.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph in the mountains...light and variable winds along the Rio
Grande.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to
the upper 70s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable
winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s in the mountains
to the lower 80s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the mountains...southwest 10 to 15 mph along the Rio
Grande.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 68 to
76 in the mountains to the lower 80s along the Rio Grande.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 59 to
65 in the mountains to 65 to 71 along the Rio Grande.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains to 70 to 76 along
the Rio Grande.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73 in the mountains to 75 to
81 along the Rio Grande.
$$
TXZ276-279-232215-
Marfa Plateau-Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Marfa, Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows 47 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.
Highs 68 to 74.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
43 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs 56 to 62. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows 42 to 48.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ275-280-232215-
Chinati Mountains-Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
47 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ059-060-067-232215-
Loving-Winkler-Ward-
Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ075-232215-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ274-232215-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 40.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ063-068>070-232215-
Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ272-273-232215-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-Eastern Culberson County-
Including the city of Van Horn
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ082-232215-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
345 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ271-232215-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
245 AM MST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 30 to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ270-232215-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
245 AM MST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Strong winds. Mostly cloudy. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain
likely and chance of light sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57.
$$
44
_____
