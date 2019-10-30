TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 29, 2019

_____

552 FPUS54 KMAF 300805

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-302130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-302130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle or light

freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-302130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of drizzle or light freezing drizzle in

the morning, then patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ068-302130-

Crane-

Including the city of Crane

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ270-302130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

205 AM MDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

$$

TXZ271-302130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

205 AM MDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ272-302130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ273-302130-

Eastern Culberson County-

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ274-302130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ075-302130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle through the day. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ082-302130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 27 to 33. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ278-302130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ277-302130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

$$

TXZ276-302130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 31. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 33 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ275-302130-

Chinati Mountains-

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 32. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ279-302130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 26 to 32. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

$$

TXZ282-302130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s in

the mountains to the mid 70s along the Rio Grande. Northeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the mountains...northeast 10 to

20 mph along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s in the

mountains to the lower 60s along the Rio Grande. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the

mountains to the upper 70s along the Rio Grande. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60 in the mountains to

63 to 69 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69 in the mountains

to 72 to 78 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 78 in the mountains

to 81 to 87 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76 in the mountains to 80 to

86 along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ280-302130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

$$

TXZ281-302130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

305 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

