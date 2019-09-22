TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2019
_____
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
340 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-222115-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
340 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ045-046-050-051-222115-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
340 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ047-048-052-053-222115-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
340 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
NMZ033-034-222115-
Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-
Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal
240 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ270-222115-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
240 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 73.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 73.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 66 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78.
$$
TXZ271-222115-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
240 AM MDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 82.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 81.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 76 to 81.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.
$$
TXZ272-222115-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
340 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ273-222115-
Eastern Culberson County-
340 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ274-222115-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
340 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ075-222115-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
340 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 92.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.
$$
TXZ082-222115-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
340 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ278-222115-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
340 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.
$$
TXZ277-222115-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
340 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 83.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 83.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.
$$
TXZ276-222115-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
340 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 67. Northeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ275-222115-
Chinati Mountains-
340 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ279-222115-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
340 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 68.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 67.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.
$$
TXZ282-222115-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
340 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to the mid
90s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, south winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Along the Rio
Grande, light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. In the mountains, northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Along
the Rio Grande, northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to the mid
90s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, south winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Along the Rio
Grande, light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. In the mountains,
southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, east winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to the upper
90s along the Rio Grande. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 88 in the mountains to 93 to
99 along the Rio Grande.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 89 in the mountains to 93 to 99 along
the Rio Grande.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90 in the mountains to 94 to
100 along the Rio Grande.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 91 in the mountains to 95 to
101 along the Rio Grande.
$$
TXZ280-222115-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
340 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 83.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 82.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.
$$
TXZ281-222115-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
340 AM CDT Sun Sep 22 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming
south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
