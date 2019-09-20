TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2019
572 FPUS54 KMAF 200839
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
339 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-202115-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
339 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ045-046-050-051-202115-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
339 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ047-048-052-053-202115-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
339 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
NMZ033-034-202115-
Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-
Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal
239 AM MDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ270-202115-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
239 AM MDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 77.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 73.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 72.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 72.
TXZ271-202115-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
239 AM MDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 84.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 81.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 81.
TXZ272-202115-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
339 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 88.
TXZ273-202115-
Eastern Culberson County-
339 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.
TXZ274-202115-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
339 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ075-202115-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
339 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20
mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 92.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 92.
TXZ082-202115-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
339 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ278-202115-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
339 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ277-202115-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
339 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 84.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 83.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ276-202115-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
339 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ275-202115-
Chinati Mountains-
339 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10
mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ279-202115-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
339 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15
mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 67.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 90.
TXZ282-202115-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
339 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s in the mountains to around
100 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming
east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to the upper
90s along the Rio Grande. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to the upper
90s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 90 in the mountains to 94 to 100 along
the Rio Grande.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 90 in the mountains to 94 to 100 along
the Rio Grande.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 90 in the mountains to 93 to 99 along
the Rio Grande.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 90 in the mountains to 93 to 99 along
the Rio Grande.
TXZ280-202115-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
339 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 84.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 84.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 83.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 83.
TXZ281-202115-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
339 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10
mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
