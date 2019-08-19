TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 18, 2019

_____

521 FPUS54 KMAF 190853

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

353 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-192145-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

353 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near record highs 101 to 103. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-192145-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

353 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-192145-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

353 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 102. South winds 10 to 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

NMZ033-034-192145-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

253 AM MDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ270-192145-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

253 AM MDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

$$

TXZ271-192145-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

253 AM MDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

$$

TXZ272-192145-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

353 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 99.

$$

TXZ273-192145-

Eastern Culberson County-

353 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ274-192145-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

353 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

103 to 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ075-192145-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

353 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 100.

$$

TXZ082-192145-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

353 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ278-192145-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

353 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97.

$$

TXZ277-192145-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

353 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ276-192145-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

353 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southeast winds 10

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 72. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 72. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ275-192145-

Chinati Mountains-

353 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 65 to 71. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ279-192145-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

353 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97.

$$

TXZ282-192145-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

353 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s in the mountains

to around 109 along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index

readings around 108 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s in the mountains to around

108 along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s in the mountains to

around 107 along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95 in the mountains to 99 to

105 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 94 in the mountains to 99 to 105 along

the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 93 in the mountains to 97 to 103 along

the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 94 in the mountains to 98 to 104 along

the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ280-192145-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

353 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 88.

$$

TXZ281-192145-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

353 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 103. Light and variable winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds around 10

mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather