TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 214 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 mile at times. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass.