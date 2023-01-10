TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

214 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 mile at

times.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

