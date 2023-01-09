TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 9, 2023

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

203 PM CST Mon Jan 9 2023

...PATCHY TO AREAS OF FOG ALONG THE LOWER TEXAS COAST...

Patchy to areas of marine fog have developed across portions of

the Laguna Madre and nearshore waters along the Lower Texas coast.

Visibility will generally range from 1 to 3 nautical miles

through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening, and will

likely continue into tonight. Occasional dense fog may develop

briefly at times, especially along the immediate coast and beaches.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather