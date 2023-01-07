TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 7, 2023 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 826 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 ...Patchy Sea Fog Being Reported This Morning... Patches of sea fog are being reported in observations, but mariners, and seen in webcams around Matagorda Bay, Galveston Bay, and adjacent Gulf waters. In most instances, this fog appears to be creating only a modest reduction in visibility. However, mariners should be alert to the fact that occasionally visibility in the most dense patches is being reduced to under 1 NM. These general conditions should gradually improve through the morning, but patchy fog is expected to return again this evening, until a cold front passes through the waters early Sunday morning. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather