TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 2, 2023

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce

visibility to less than 1 NM. For the Small Craft Advisory,

south winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to

7 ft expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel

TX out 20 NM.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon CST today. For

the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low

visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST

south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough bay

waters expected.

* WHERE...Matagorda Bay.

the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 3 AM CST Tuesday.

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM at

times.

* WHERE...Galveston Bay.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

5 to 8 ft expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20

to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 3 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Small craft should also exercise caution in

Galveston Bay.

