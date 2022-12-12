TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 213 PM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas building to 5 to 7 ft expected. * WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather