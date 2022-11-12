TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 12, 2022 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 358 AM CST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 8 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft expected. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until noon CST today. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough bay waters expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather