TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 12, 2022

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

303 PM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

6 to 9 ft possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

