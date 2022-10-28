TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 28, 2022 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 1255 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas... Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM... San Antonio, Mesquite, and Espiritu Santo Bays... At 1255 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots and small hail. This thunderstorm was located near Port Oconnor, moving northeast at 15 knots. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes. LAT...LON 2848 9643 2846 9642 2847 9642 2840 9637 2840 9639 2838 9637 2830 9628 2824 9645 2840 9655 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather