TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 25, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 352 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kts with gusts up to 30 kts today. Northwest winds 15 to 25 kts with a few gusts to gale force late tonight and early Tuesday morning. Seas 6 to 9 ft. * WHERE...All Lower Texas Coastal Waters including the Laguna Madre. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and seas 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...San Antonio, Mesquite, and Espiritu Santo Bays, Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and\/or increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather