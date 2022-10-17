TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 19, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 346 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft expected. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough bay waters expected. * WHERE...Galveston Bay. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CDT Wednesday. * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and seas 6 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM. * IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and\/or increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather